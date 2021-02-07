Who is going to win the 2021 Australian Open men's title? We asked our writers to decide, and a number of big names were put forward.

Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers as always for the first Grand Slam of the new season, but can anyone upset the world number one this year?

Our writers have given their predictions for who they think will hold the trophy aloft on Sunday, February 21 on Rod Laver Arena.

Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev hasn’t had much success at the Australian Open so far, but his game has come on plenty over the last year, as he showed in winning the ATP Finals. He also has a reasonably kind draw, with a potential semi-final against Rafael Nadal, who he beat in London in November, and not meeting Novak Djokovic until the final. After Dominic Thiem made his Grand Slam breakthrough in 2020, Medvedev looks next in line and he could be tough to stop if he’s on his game. James Walker-Roberts

Novak Djokovic

We know how this works by now. When Novak Djokovic turns up at the Australian Open, he invariably wins. He’s won seven of the last 10 – eight in total – and with players having little opportunity to play themselves into form, it’s the old guard with their unwavering mentality that will thrive. And the best of the old guard on hard courts? Djokovic by far. Ben Snowball

Daniil Medvedev

I'm wondering if it'll be a first Grand Slam for ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev. He's been swiping opponents at the ATP Cup aside as if they were less than nothing and it bodes well for the big time. Carrie Dunn

Dominic Thiem

Okay, so it’s almost certainly going to be Novak Djokovic but where is the fun in just saying the same as everyone else? Thiem joined the Grand Slam winners’ circle in 2020 with his victory at the US Open and he is a player full of class, with an enviable arsenal at his disposal. He’s not going to beat Djokovic, but if the best player in the world suffers a shock elsewhere, Thiem will be the man to capitalise. Tom Adams

Novak Djokovic

Having upset some locals when he sent a letter to organisers asking for the quarantine conditions to be changed, Djokovic may have some crowd-pleasing to do in Melbourne; but fortunately for the Serb, this is the tournament at which he plays his best tennis and feels most at home. The world number one will surely win his ninth Australian Open title this month and once again demonstrate his incredible dominance Down Under. For the many things he may well regret from a bizarre season in 2020, it cannot be forgotten just how brilliantly Djokovic played yet again in Melbourne last year and he will likely defend his title. Dan Quarrell

Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic is the boring answer. Daniil Medvedev is the exciting answer. Rafael Nadal is the nostalgic (and misguided answer) Dominic Thiem is the sensible answer. It really cannot be overstated how important it was for Thiem to finally win a Grand Slam. He’s 27 now, if he was coming into this tournament without a Slam there would be tremendous pressure on him, even allowing for having played in the Big Three era. Thiem can relax and play his best tennis, that will mean a lot for his performances in Melbourne. Pete Sharland

Novak Djokovic

Whether you love, hate, or feel completely indifferent towards him, there is no escaping the fact Novak Djokovic gets title-winning results at the Australian Open. With Roger Federer missing, the door is open for the Serb to stroll right through it. Dominic Thiem will put up a fight like he did in last year’s final, but it is hard to look beyond the eight-time Australian Open winner, who will do what he does best: Grind it out in humid conditions. James Kilpatrick

