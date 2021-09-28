Nick Kyrgios is to undergo treatment for an ongoing knee problem which has been bothering him for the last two months.

In August, the Australian pulled out of his first round match against Andy Murray at the Winston-Salem Open due to knee pain before participating in the US Open, where he was knocked out in the first round by Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets.

Kyrgios played for Team World in their heavy 14-1 defeat to Team Europe at the Laver Cup last weekend. He hinted that he may retire from the sport soon and confirmed he would not play competitively for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Laver Cup Kyrgios hints at retirement after being beaten twice at Laver Cup as Team Europe sweep Day Two 26/09/2021 AT 07:36

The 26-year-old says he has flown back to Australia to have treatment before looking to come back for the Australian Open in Melbourne next January.

"Hey guys, over the last couple months, I haven't been near 100 per cent healthy," Kyrgios wrote on an Instagram story.

I've been dealing with left knee patella tendinopathy, and continuing to play without fully treating it can lead to further pain and greater setbacks.

Watch the moment Boston Celtics superfan Kyrgios walks out at TD Garden

"I've chosen to fly back to Australia to reassess and am planning to get PRP (Platelet-rich plasma) treatment to settle down and rehab my knee.

"I'm disappointed it has kept me from playing my best tennis and hopefully with everything going smoothly I will be back to 100 per cent by the Australian Open."

Kyrgios, who is currently ranked 96th in the world, has played just 15 times on the ATP Tour this year and has a win-loss record of 7-8.

'Not the best advert' - Tsitsipas' shoe 'shreds' as Kyrgios laughs at delay

- - -

You will be able to watch the Australian Open 2022 live on Eurosport , eurosport.co.uk and via the Eurosport app. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Laver Cup Highlights: Tsitsipas wins pulsating encounter against Kyrgios 25/09/2021 AT 20:55