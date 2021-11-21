Novak Djokovic has still not made up his mind as to whether he is willing to participate at the Australian Open, given the decision taken by Tennis Australia to accept only vaccinated players

Despite a late comeback, the world number one came up short on Saturday evening as Alexander Zverev claimed his place in Sunday's showpiece at the ATP Finals in Turin. The German was able to secure a 7-6(7-4) 4-6 6-3 victory and will take on Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Following the defeat, when asked by the media about the likelihood of him playing at Melbourne Park in January given the Covid-19 protocols, he remained unsure about his potential participation.

"I haven't been talking to them [Tennis Australia] to be honest," Djokovic said.

"I was just waiting to hear what the news was going to be. Now that I know, we'll just have to wait and see.

We'll see. We'll have to wait and see.

Djokovic has openly criticised vaccine mandates and it remains to be seen if he will decide to do what is required to ensure his place in the main draw at a Grand Slam he has dominated in recent years.

Following his defeat to Zverev, the Tokyo Olympic singles gold medallist, the Serb denied being exhausted at the end of what has been a stunning but also gruelling season for the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"Not at all, not at all. I did not feel tired at all," he said. "I could have gone for another few hours no problem.

"It's just a bad game. 2-1 down in the third set, a very bad game. Four unforced errors. In the conditions like this where you have one of the biggest servers in the game. It's difficult to come back from that. That's all it is."

