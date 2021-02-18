Eurosport's Justine Henin has hailed the rise of Naomi Osaka after her classy victory over Serena Williams to reach the 2021 Australian Open final.

Osaka won through to her second final at Melbourne Park with an emphatic 6-3 6-4 win over the 23-time Grand Slam winner in clinical fashion.

For Serena, her wait for her 24th Grand Slam to tie Australian Margaret Court's record goes on, and she later left her press conference in tears saying: "I'm done".

But for Henin, speaking in the Eurosport Cube, the match marked the moment that Osaka became the "new boss" of women's tennis following her 2020 US Open triumph.

"Serena was clearly confident at the start of the match and Naomi was making a lot of mistakes, but the big difference now is the experience of Osaka," Henin said.

"It is her capacity, also, to stay in it, and then she started to serve better. The thing I'm really impressed about is that she doesn't need to overplay.

"Clearly, once she got into the match she was in control of the rallies. She was powerful and she was serving better and better in the second set.

For me, women's tennis has a new boss. She has this capacity and she is taking her game to another dimension after winning the US Open again.

"She is really charismatic, and she does not really have any weaknesses. She could improve her first-serve percentage, but I've been really impressed.

"She plays like a champion and I'm very confident she will win more Grand Slams."

Osaka will take on another American, Jennifer Brady, in the final on Saturday and will go into the match as the overwhelming favourite to win her second title at Melbourne Park.

