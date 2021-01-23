Ashleigh Barty is raring to go ahead of the Australian Open, having had a break of 11 months from professional tennis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barty chose not to return to the tour after it resumed, turning down the chance to defender her French Open title, which was won by Iga Swiatek.

Australian Open Australian Open 2021: Who's in, who's out, what is hard quarantine? 16 HOURS AGO

She is gearing up for the Australian Open on home soil and believes her game has progressed, despite her lengthy break from competitive action.

"I feel like I've done all the work. I feel like we've ticked the boxes and I'm feeling like every single year we continue to develop my game and it's better and better," Barty told AAP on Saturday.

"Obviously I haven't played competition tennis for a year now so it's going to be a challenge but we also know that hopefully again it will be a long season and we don't have to panic if we don't get the perfect start.

"We'll just try and go out there and do the best that we can and whatever happens will happen.

Francesca Jones: Proving doubters wrong and reaching Australian Open

"But, no, I feel great. I feel ready to go and I'm just itching to get started."

Barty's last competitive match was a three-set loss to Petra Kvitova in Doha last February.

Australian Open Kyrgios, Andreescu, Barty - Six players we can't wait to see return in 2021 20/01/2021 AT 14:16