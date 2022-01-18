Nick Kyrgios pulled off some extraordinary showboats in his Australian Open first-round victory over Liam Broady and celebrated by drinking a fan's beer and copying Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 26-year-old had been a serious doubt to play at all at Melbourne Park after he recently tested positive for Covid-19, but he certainly turned up in what was an electrifying performance on the court - and with plenty of antics on the side.

The mercurial Australian pulled off a truly audacious underarm-tweener serve to stun Britain's Broady, who could only plant a feeble return into the net. That was just one of an array of wacky shots and amusing asides in his straight-sets win.

Kyrgios was at his entertaining best in front of a boisterous and thirsty crowd on John Cain Arena after walking out to huge roars before shouting "I'm back!" following his first winning game.

"Are you alright?" Kyrgios asked as he halted his service game to ensure the kid was not hurt after being hit on the leg by the delivery.

But it was perhaps his antics after the match which will be most memorable as, first, the Australian copied Ronaldo's iconic celebration - much to the delight of his raucous supporters.

Then moments later, Kyrgios was at it again, taking a sip of a fan's beer by the side of the court (see the video at the top of this article for that one).

"He's tempted... of course he is!" said an amused Barry Cowan, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"It all adds to the show!"

Next up for Kyrgios will be another entertaining clash against Daniil Medvedev - himself no stranger to showboating - with the Melbourne fans certain to play a big part yet again.

Kyrgios also made headlines in the lead-up to the tournament by backing Novak Djokovic in surprising fashion over his deportation saga.

"I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian athlete that's seen what this guy has done for us and the sport," Kyrgios said on Instagram.

”I just don't think it's right how we're handling it. But the media loves to do that, loves to divide and I don't want this to take away from any of the great results all the other Australians are having."

