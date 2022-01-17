Alexander Zverev battled past a stubborn Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Australian Open 2020 semi-finalist Zverev double faulted in a nervy opening game but eventually held and Altmaier responded with a hold of his own.

The two traded service games before Zverev had a glorious chance to take the set, with two set points thrown away on the Altmaier serve with Zverev leading 5-4. Altmaier eventually held in a titanic game as the two heavy hitters were thrown into a proper contest at the earliest opportunity in the tournament.

Zverev held once again to lead 6-5, but Altmaier forced a tie-break with little trouble this time.

Zverev grabbed the mini-break in the tie-break to lead 3-1 but a double fault let Altmaier back in. However, two big booming forehands gave the world No. 3 three the advantage and he took a competitive first set in 63 minutes, winning the tie-break 7-3.

Altmaier appeared fatigued in the second and Zverev broke at the first time of asking and then held serve with an ace down the line.

Another break and another hold followed to give Zverev a 4-0 lead as Altmaier crumbled at the power and precision of his opponent.

And while Altmaier stopped the rot with a hold, Zverev reeled off a service game and a third break of the set - including a remarkable forehand winner - to take the second 6-1 and a two-set lead.

Zverev looked unstoppable in the third with a quick hold to love, but this time Altmaier responded, levelling at 1-1 as the two exchanged service games, with Altmaier producing an unorthodox volley over Zverev's side of the net.

The two Germans once again looked a match for one another as Altmaier broke Zverev to go 3-2 up before consolidating his break with a comfortable hold to make it 4-2.

But Zverev immediately took a 0-40 lead on the Altmaier serve, and while he was pegged back to deuce, a floating effort from Altmaier saw Zverev break back before holding to level the match at 4-4.

An easy hold forced Altmaier to serve to stay in the match, and a brilliant rally ensued with Altmaier keeping Zverev on the backfoot only for the favourite to hang in and wait for an error.

Altmaier produced a gusty hold to make it 5-5, but a dismissive hold from Zverev to love put the pressure right back on the world number 84.

A double fault from Altmaier offered two match points up for Zverev but he failed to take either, letting his opponent back in for deuce with a forehand beyond the baseline.

A stunning serve down the middle kept the match alive, forcing a third-set tie-break by levelling at 6-6.

Three crashing forehands gave Zverev a 5-1 lead in the tie-break, and Altmaier's resistance was finally broken as his second serve was returned with interest for the match, winning the tie break 7-1.

