Alize Cornet made the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after beating No 14 seed Simona Halep 6-4 3-6 6-4 in stifling hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena.

In the end Halep had no answer to Cornet’s relentless aggression all around the court and the Romanian was visibly suffering with heat exhaustion in the second set.

Ad

Cornet is into her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd major appearance and will play USA's Danielle Collins after she beat Elise Mertens in three sets

Australian Open men ‘I think we’ll still see him next year’: Konta on Murray’s future YESTERDAY AT 15:47

"It feels amazing," an emotional Cornet said after the match.

"It was a battle with Simona today in this heat after 30 minutes of the game we were both dying on the court. We kept going for two and a half hours with all our heart.

"Congrats to Simona because I know she struggled a lot and I admire this player so much. She's such a fighter and an example to me. To beat her today to go to my first quarter-final is a dream come true. I don't know what to say. It's just magic.

"It's never too late to try again."

'It's insane, it's inhumane' - Cornet gets upset at umpire over towel visit

Halep twice went a break up at 3-1 and 5-3 in the opening set, but Cornet instantly broke back in the following games and it was the Frenchwoman who wrapped up the first set by going a break ahead for the first time.

It looked as if Cornet would run away with the second set after going a break up to make it 3-1, but Halep fought back, despite doubling over with exhaustion between points, and reeled off five games in a row to level the match as Cornet accumulated 16 unforced errors.

'All that pain for nothing' - Cornet wins astonishing 28-shot rally with Halep exhausted

Cornet went for a kit change before the third set and both players looked more relaxed on court before playing out a gruelling decider.

With the two seemingly locked on serve at 3-3, Cornet produced a sublime backhand winner down the line to get a break point and she converted as Halep struck the net.

Halep was badly cramping up in the blazing heat but showed great fortitude to save two match points and make Cornet serve for a place in the quarters.

Cornet duly delivered and was in tears after Halep struck a service return into the net.

'It is never too late to try again' - Cornet gives emotional interview after beating Halep

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open 'I've told you before!' - Umpire gives stunned Tsitsipas coaching violation YESTERDAY AT 07:43