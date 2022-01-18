Andy Murray can get back to the very top of the game says Mats Wilander.

It was Murray's first appearance at Melbourne Park since 2019 and he will now face Taro Daniel in round two on Thursday.

Murray announced at the Australian Open in 2019 that it looked like he would have to retire due to chronic hip pain . However, the three-time Grand Slam winner would undergo hip resurfacing surgery and has fought his way back to full fitness.

And after witnessing Murray dig deep to progress to the second round, Wilander said that the 34-year-old can get back to the top of the game.

“When Andy Murray was at his best, he was emotionally more involved than most players on tour. And he was making the right decision nearly every time,” began Eurosport analyst Wilander.

“He has so many choices in his head before every single shot that he hits. How does he make the right choice? He has to feel it in his heart.

“And today he made some great choices in that fifth set, and less good in the end of the fourth set, but that's the way tennis goes - you have to be able to accept that.

“To see Murray out there emotionally involved again, it makes me believe that he's going to get back to very close to the top of the game - if not the top - because physically he can hit all the shots.

“Emotionally - when he's invested and when he deals with the crowd the way he did today - he's so fun to watch.”

The win was Murray's first for 1,822 days at Melbourne Park - a three-set success against Sam Querrey in the third round as word No 1 back in 2017 - and some three years after his last match, a five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Speaking after the match, the five-time finalist said he hoped to go deep into the tournament.

"There are things in my game I can definitely do better," said Murray in his on-court interview.

"I would love to have a deep run here if possible. I have not had that at one of the Slams since I came back from injury and it’s something that’s motivating me.

"I have played some of my best tennis here over the years, I feel comfortable here and I hope I can do it this tournament.”

