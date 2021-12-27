Andy Murray has poked fun by joking that he received his ‘third microchip injection’ this week.

Posting from his Twitter account, Murray informed his followers that he had received the booster ahead of the Australian Open that is scheduled to take place in Melbourne next month.

Ad

He said: “Got my 3rd microchip injected into me today.”

Tennis Murray v Tsitsipas, Djokovic v Medvedev - What will be the best men’s tennis rivalry of 2022? YESTERDAY AT 14:55

The post was seen as a clear jab at baseless conspiracy theories that purport the Covid-19 vaccine is used to implant ‘microchips’ into people. The claims, which are routinely circulated by members of the anti-vaxxer community, have repeatedly been debunked by scientists.

Clearly seeing the funny side of the theories, Murray backed the research, writing: “Joking aside..science is the best.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No.1 has supported uptake of the vaccine throughout the pandemic and went on to praise those involved in the continued rollout of the vaccine, writing: “Thank you scientists, thank you doctors and health care workers for the incredible work you are doing.”

The Australian Open is the first major tournament of the tennis calendar and is due to begin on January 17.

Murray, who has been working his way back to full fitness following 11 months on the sidelines recovering from a hip injury, was awarded a wild card entry into the 2022 edition only last week.

The Scot is a five-time finalist at the tournament but is yet to win it, finishing as runner-up to Roger Federer in 2010 and Novak Djokovic in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Djokovic, who won the Australian Open last season, could miss the tournament following intense speculation over the 34-year-old’s vaccination status.

Organisers have stated that all competitors at the upcoming tournament must be fully vaccinated before they are able to enter the tournament or provide a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

The record nine-time Melbourne champion has not revealed his vaccination status but implied that the announcement throws his participation into further doubt.

Speaking to Serbia’s Blic newspaper, Djokovic said: “Things being as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne.

I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry."

“People go too far these days in taking the liberty to ask questions and judge a person. Whatever you say ‘Yes, no, maybe, I am thinking about it’, they will take advantage.”

Speaking at the event’s official launch, tournament director Craig Tiley said: “Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open.”

Take up of the vaccine among male players is over 95%, according to ATP tour data.

Australian Open Murray handed wildcard for Australian Open 23/12/2021 AT 12:43