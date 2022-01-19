Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka are feeling the love from each other at the Australian Open.

Murray, who is set to play his second-round match against Taro Daniel on Thursday, was seemingly watching Osaka face Madison Brengle on his day off.

Ad

Osaka looked very impressive in a 6-0 opening set and Murray asked on Twitter: “Anyone hit the ball cleaner from the baseline than Naomi Osaka?”

Australian Open 'Trust your instincts' - Konta on Raducanu's Australian Open hopes 41 MINUTES AGO

Murray hit back at one reply which said “pretty much all male tennis players” by commenting: “This is not true”.

He also conceded that the suggestion of men's world No 15 Aslan Karatsev was a “good shout”.

'Shocking' - Osaka on Murray tweeting about her first round match

Osaka then responded to Murray’s tweet after completing a 6-0 6-4 win over Brengle.

“Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than Andy Murray?” wrote the four-time Grand Slam champion.

Osaka was also asked about Murray’s compliment during her post-match press conference and said she was surprised.

“It’s a little bit shocking to me to see Andy Murray tweet about me,” she said.

“I hit with him once like three years ago. It was really cool to have someone like him talking about my game.”

Murray has been a strong supporter of women’s tennis over the years and has never shied away from calling out sexism in the sport.

Emma Raducanu said that she was motivated by Murray after coming through her first-round match at the Australian Open against Sloane Stephens.

Raducanu took to the court against Stephens after seeing Murray battle through a five-set match against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

“I was inspired because when I was in the third set, I actually thought: ‘Andy was up a set. And then he got pushed to five. But he fought back so hard in the fifth set and took the decider,’” Raducanu said.

Murray comeback ‘a huge success’ regardless of what rankings say – Wilander

“So when I went to three, I was also thinking: ‘Actually, I can fight back and win the decider’.

“You know, fight like he did. So I was definitely inspired by him.”

Both Murray and Raducanu are in action in Melbourne on Thursday.

Murray faces qualifier Taro Daniel while Raducanu meets world No 98 Danka Kovinic.

- - -

You can stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

Australian Open 'Almost a miracle' - Corretja savouring resurgence of 'little brother' Murray AN HOUR AGO