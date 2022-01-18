Nick Kyrgios pulled off some extraordinary showboats in his Australian Open first-round match against Liam Broady but also shared a nice moment with a ball kid.

The mercurial Australian pulled off a truly audacious underarm-tweener serve (yes, that now exists as a thing) to stun Broady, who could only plant a feeble return into the net. This was just one of an array of wacky shots and amusing asides.

Kyrgios was at his entertaining best in front of a boisterous and thirsty crowd on John Cain Arena after walking out to huge roars before shouting "I'm back!" following his first winning game.

There was also a rather different moment besides the wild shots, which the crowd loved, as Kyrgios stopped to check on a ball kid who he accidentally struck with a huge serve midway through the second set.

"Are you alright?" Kyrgios asked as he halted his service game to ensure the kid was not hurt after being hit on the leg by the delivery.

As a replay of the moment flashed up on the screens inside the stadium, the crowd collectively winced, which prompted a big smile from everyone on court.

It ended up being a nice exchange with Kyrgios and the ball kid as the fans gave the latter a huge ovation following the final replay.

The 26-year-old had been a serious doubt to play at all at Melbourne Park after he recently tested positive for Covid-19

In an Instagram story, Kyrgios posted: "I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid.

"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms.

"I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open."

He also made headlines in the lead-up to the tournament by backing Novak Djokovic in surprising fashion over his deportation saga.

"I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian athlete that's seen what this guy has done for us and the sport," Kyrgios said on Instagram.

”I just don't think it's right how we're handling it. But the media loves to do that, loves to divide and I don't want this to take away from any of the great results all the other Australians are having."

- - -

