Ashleigh Barty said she would "never forget" winning the Australian Open as she won the final 6-3 7-6 against American Danielle Collins.

The world number one was 5-1 down in the second set before pulling off a remarkable comeback to secure victory.

She reacted to victory with an emotional outburst on court, something that the Australian could not explain.

“I’m not quite sure, to be completely honest, it was something I’d never felt before,” she told Eurosport. “To win a grand slam was unreal.”

The 25-year-old explained how she approached the second set when her American opponent looked set to level.

“I thought I might be able to [win the second set when trailing]. I had to keep chipping along. Particularly in that second set, at 5-1 down, I’d given Danielle too many looks. I tried to get my forehand going and I was then unable to put her on the back foot more with better depth.

“It’s incredible to win here at the Australian Open, being able to experience that in your home Grand Slam is really special and I’ll never forget that."

She put the victory down to the work she had been doing in recent years.

“It was a little bit surreal, I didn’t know quite what to do or feel, being able to let out a little bit of emotion and being able to celebrate with the crowd was incredible, and being able to understand how much work me and my team had done behind the scenes over the last few years was really special,” she said.

“There’s still work to be done, I feel very humble to be in such a select group. I’m still very much learning and trying to refine my craft and learn every single day. It’s amazing to have this opportunity on three different surfaces. To have a Grand Slam title on each surface is pretty amazing.

“It was incredible from 5-1 down to turn nothing into something.”

