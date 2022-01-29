Everyone joins in on the Barty Party

Ashleigh Barty is one of the most admired and beloved world No.1s in the history of sport – a statement that is easily proven by taking a quick glance at social media and seeing the endless stream of congratulatory messages she received from her friends and rivals alike, after her historic Australian Open win on Saturday.

Ad

The 25-year-old ended Australia’s 44-year wait for a home champion at its annual summer showpiece, and a star-studded audience was there to witness it.

Australian Open Wilander believes Nadal 'on a mission for No. 21', Henman claims Medvedev 'has slight edge' 3 HOURS AGO

From actors Russell Crowe and Saoirse Ronan, to Olympics stars Ian Thorpe and Cathy Freeman, Barty’s crowning moment was shared with a special crowd on Rod Laver Arena - and the trophy ceremony was made all the more iconic when the Queenslander received the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup from her idol and fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

Tributes flooded in as Barty captured a third Grand Slam title with legends like Rod Laver, Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova all taking to Twitter to send in their congratulations.

“There is just no better tennis player at the moment than @ashbarty. Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example! Congrats champ to you and all your team,” tweeted former world No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

Angelique Kerber, Madison Keys and Ons Jabeur all hailed Barty’s efforts noting how much she “deserves it”, while Petra Kvitova tweeted: “Ashhhhh!! Always happy to see that big smile when you win.”

Donna Vekic said she felt “goosebumps” watching Barty claim the victory, while Belgian four-time major champion Kim Clijsters wrote: “So awesome to see a real Aussie win the @AustralianOpen ;) Couldn’t happen to a nicer person. Every kid and parent growing up in tennis, learn from her. @ashbarty, congrats!”

Ajla Tomljanovic described Barty as “one of a kind” while Simona Halep tweeted: “Huge congrats to my friend @ashbarty. Amazing performance! Sooo happy to see you with that trophy.”

This iconic photo posted from Laver’s account is one of many unforgettable moments from Saturday’s Barty Party.

It’s all connected

Barty is the first Australian singles champion to win the Australian Open since 1978 when Chris O’Neil beat American Betsy Nagelsen 6-3 7-6 in the final.

Barty defeated American Danielle Collins with the same scoreline and Collins was actually once coached by Nagelsen.

How’s that for a wild connection for you?!

Doing it on her own

While many players travel with huge entourages, Collins was in Australia without a coach or a physio, and only had her boyfriend Joe Vollen and her long-time mentor Marty Schneider.

In her on-court speech, Collins gave Schneider a special mention, saying not many people believed in her through the years but that his support has always been unwavering.

During her press conference, the 28-year-old said she was proud of how she’s been able to reach a Grand Slam final while practically coaching herself.

“I really am having to coach myself. I think I went in with the right game plan,” said Collins.

"Today my body wasn't always agreeing with me, and I was in a little bit of a fight with my body, which is to be expected when you go this far in a tournament.

“I can certainly walk away proud without having a coach and kind of doing it on my own.

“So many of the top players have a full entourage or posse and support team doing their homework for them. That's not the way it's been for me really ever in my career, I haven't worked consistently with a coach for longer than a few months. So I've had to do a lot on my own and a lot of homework, a lot of scouting, a lot of technical work. It hasn't been easy. It's been very challenging and mentally taxing at times.

“But I'm just trying to stick with the process and do the best that I can. I'm learning a lot of things along the way. Ash certainly taught me a lot of things today on court.”

'I did everything I could' - Collins on final defeat to Barty

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis are officially Grand Slam champions

Eight and a half years after lifting the Wimbledon junior doubles trophy together, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios blasted through the draw to become the first wildcard team in the Open Era to win the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open.

The Special Ks knocked out four seeded teams (No. 1, No. 3, No. 6 and No. 15) en route to the title and despite their focus typically being on singles, they both ranked this success as the biggest of their careers.

“I have won some big titles around the world, played some amazing matches. This one ranks one for me,” said Kyrgios. “When I say I wouldn't want to do it with anybody else, I mean it. It was just special. The whole week, winning each round, I didn't take it for granted. I was soaking it in.”

‘This one ranks 1 for me’ – Kyrgios after winning doubles title with Kokkinakis

Kokkinakis, who has overcome a string of career-threatening injuries and illness over the past few years, has kicked off his 2022 campaign with a bang, clinching a maiden ATP title in Adelaide earlier this month before triumphing alongside Kyrgios at Melbourne Park.

“I have had an unbelievable summer. Comparing to what I have gone through in the years I have had the last few years, I couldn't have asked for anything more. Adelaide was No. 1 for me, but this has trumped it,” said Kokkinakis on Saturday.

Kyrgios said this past fortnight was the most professional he’s ever been, waking up early, hitting at 8:30am, and doing whatever it takes so he could get this trophy with Kokkinakis. He was inspired by his partner’s great start to the year and wanted to keep it going for him.

“This is a memory that we are never going to forget. We are going to grow old, and we're always going to be like, ‘Remember that time we rolled off the couch and just won Aus Open?’ Honestly,” said Kyrgios.

“F****** nuts,” added Kokkinakis.

Sportsmanship reigns in boys’ final

The boys’ singles tournament at the Australian Open came to a dramatic end when Czech No. 4 seed Jakub Mensik collapsed to the ground suffering from agonising cramps after double-faulting on match point and losing a three-hour, 43-minute final to top-seeded Bruno Kuzuhara.

Kuzuhara rushed to the other side of the net and tried to help his opponent, who was taken off court in a wheelchair and couldn’t attend the trophy ceremony.

Top-seeded American Kuzuhara started his victory speech by giving Mensik a shout-out and wishing him well.

“First of all, it’s an unfortunate way to win it, but I’m wishing Jakub a speedy recovery. It was a great fight, we pushed each other right until the end. Great match, if you’re watching inside, thanks man,” said Kuzuhara on court.

The 17-year-old then proceeded to thank people in three different languages, English, Portuguese and Japanese, before walking off court with his second trophy of the fortnight, having also triumphed in boys’ doubles alongside Coleman Wong.

Kuzuhara was born in Brazil to parents who have Japanese heritage and moved to the United States when he was young.

“I think it's amazing to have so many people around the world from Brazil, Japan, even the United States, just supporting me. I know everyone at the end of the day is different, but it's just amazing to see how tennis can really unite everyone from different countries, yeah, unite them from different countries,” said Kuzuhara after the match.

Kuzuhara’s victory means that an American has won a junior singles title at each of the last three Grand Slams, as he joins 2021 Wimbledon boys’ champion Samir Banerjee and 2021 US Open girls’ champion Robin Montgomery in the winners’ circle.

“Samir and Robin, we're pretty good friends through tennis,” said Kuzuhara. “It's always amazing to see them succeed, share their happiness with them. It also motivates you to go out there and be the next one. It's amazing.”

Kuzuhara is the first American boys’ singles champion at Melbourne Park since Sebastian Korda triumphed in 2018.

Kuzuhara actually had the opportunity to warm Korda up for his Australian Open third round against Pablo Carreno Busta last week.

“It is always amazing to be able to practice with the top guys. It is a great honour to be invited to practice with them and it showed me how much I would like to reach that level one day,” said the American teen.

He certainly seems to be on the right track!

Stats of the day

After capturing an Australian Open crown to go with her trophies collected at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Barty is just the second active WTA player to own Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces (hard court, grass, clay). The only other active player to achieve that feat is 23-time major champion Serena Williams.

Barty won the Australian Open title without dropping a set and lost her serve just three times in the entire tournament.

Collins will make her top-10 debut after the Australian Open and will be the No. 1 American.

Barty has now won 12 of her last 14 finals (3-0 in Grand Slam finals); 10 of those wins have come in straight sets.

Kuzuhara is the first player to win the boys’ singles and doubles titles at the same Australian Open since Jiri Vesely in 2011.

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are the first all-Australian team to win a Grand Slam men's doubles title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde won Wimbledon in 2000, and the first at the Australian Open since the Woodies in 1997.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open Barty: ‘I’ll never forget’ Australian Open victory 4 HOURS AGO