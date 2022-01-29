Ash Barty stormed to the Australian Open title after beating Danielle Collins in straight sets, 6-3 7-6(2), to become the first home singles champion at the Grand Slam for 44 years.

The top seed ended the drought for an Australian singles champion at Melbourne Park going back to Christine O'Neil in 1978 to emulate her compatriot in style on Rod Laver Arena.

Ad

Remarkably, the world No. 1 did not drop a single set in coming through to win her home Grand Slam as the 'Barty Party' moved to another level.

Australian Open McEnroe: Everything points to Barty but don't rule out battling Collins 14 HOURS AGO

Barty could hardly have made a stronger start to the match as she dominated Collins from the back of the court from the early stages and went on to win the opening set 6-3.

The world number one appeared to be cruising as she sat at the changeover following the first set as the fans celebrated her apparent coast to the title.

But Collins was written off by many much too soon. The American seized the initiative at the start of the second set with some inspired play. She immediately stamped her authority on proceedings with a break of serve and raced into a 3-0 lead.

Barty belatedly got back in the set, but the unforced errors continued to creep in under pressure following her serene progress early in the match.

Collins, appearing in her first Grand Slam final, relished being the underdog and began to express herself with a clenched fist after each winner as the final appeared to be destined for a deciding set.

But Barty did remarkably well to stage a prolonged resurgence as she broke back at a crucial stage to force a tie-break with Collins left to complain to the umpire about the vociferous home support interrupting her service motions.

In the dramatic and topsy-turvy ensuing tie-break, it was the Queenslander who held her composure under the almost-unbearable pressure to claim a historic victory after one hour and 27 minutes on her favourite court.

The 25-year-old has now won three different Grand Slam singles titles with Roland-Garros and Wimbledon crowns already in her collection and, most memorably, now ended the long wait for a home singles champion in front of the Australian fans.

'How about that!' - Barty wins first set in dominant fashion as crowd go wild

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open Dokic lauds ‘inspirational’ Barty ahead of Australian Open final 19 HOURS AGO