Novak Djokovic is facing fresh scrutiny in Australia over claims that he provided a false statement about his recent whereabouts in a travel document.

The Australian Border Force has been asked to look into whether Djokovic incorrectly stated that he had not, and would not, travel to a different country in the 14 days prior to his trip to Australia.

Djokovic flew to Australia from Spain on January 4 but social media posts showed him in his native Serbia on December 25.

The questions add to the uncertainty about whether Djokovic will be able to play in the Australian Open, which starts next week, despite a judge reinstating his visa.

The world No. 1 was detained at the Australian border and held for four days after it was decided that his medical exemption from the coronavirus vaccination to enter the country was not sufficient.

He was released after the judge’s ruling and was practicing at the Rod Laver Arena for a second day on Tuesday as he tries get his preparations back on track for the Grand Slam tournament, where he is a nine-time winner.

But documents released as part of Djokovic’s appeal against a visa cancellation – which he won on Monday – shows that the World No. 1 answered ‘No’ to the question about whether he had travelled in the two weeks prior to coming to Australia.

While the health survey isn’t dated, it includes an attachment for Djokovic’s medical exemption granted by Tennis Australia that is dated December 30.

After the question about recent travel, the document warns that: ”Giving false or misleading information is a serious offence. You may also be liable to a civil penalty for giving false or misleading information.”

The Australian government has already said Djokovic could yet still be deported from Australia, with the Immigration Minister Alex Hawke considering his options.

In the document, Djokovic also stated he has never received a vaccine injection for Covid-19 and that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

