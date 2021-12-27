Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev became the latest player to return a positive Covid-19 test result after featuring in the Abu Dhabi exhibition.

The world number five confirmed the news on Twitter and will isolate ahead of the ATP Cup in Sydney. The event is set for January 1-9 and will feature as a warm-up event for many players getting ready for mid-January’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

"I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid-19," explained Rublev on Twitter.

"I have minimal symptoms. I am isolating and respecting all the protocols under the supervision of the doctors.

"As you know I am completely vaccinated and I was preparing for the ATP Cup and Australian Open.

"Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when I am certain it is safe for everyone.

"I am very upset and concerned about what is happening. Please, take care of yourself and of the people around you. I will return to the court as soon as possible."

Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal both tested positive after the event, with the Canadian testing positive after his arrival in Australia. Emma Raducanu, Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur also tested positive after being in Abu Dhabi.

