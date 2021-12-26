Denis Shapovalov has tested positive for coronavirus after his arrival in Australia ahead of January’s Grand Slam.

The 22-year-old Canadian had travelled to Sydney in anticipation of taking part in the Australian Open, which is due to start on January 17. He could now miss the event.

Shapovalov was due to take part in the ATP Cup event in Sydney between January 1-9, but will now miss out on the chance to warm up ahead of his requisite recovery and isolation period.

Fellow Canadian Milos Raonic had also been ruled out, and world number one Novak Djokovic’s participation in both events remains unclear as his vaccine status is not yet confirmed publicly.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for COVID,” Shapovalov tweeted.

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka have also been ruled out of the event due to injury.

