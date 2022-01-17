Alexander Zverev admits he is not like 'perfect' Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, and sometimes has to win ugly.

The German world number three battled past his stubborn compatriot, but struggled to find rhythm and needed two tie-breaks to grind out the win.

And Zverev admitted that he knows he won't always play his best, unlike his two illustrious rivals.

“Not much went to plan today, to be honest, except that I won," said Zverev. "But that’s how it is sometimes, it’s the first round of hopefully a very long tournament.

You’re not always going to play your best tennis, except if you’re Roger or Rafa, you always come out and you’re always perfection, but I’m not like them ... it was a good match for me to get into the tournament, and hopefully next time will be better.

But Zverev, just like Federer and Nadal, had the crowd on his side and laughing as he admitted to struggling with the interviewer's questions in his fourth language.

When asked if the wind made things harder in Melbourne, he said: “It’s very tough to understand what you’re saying, ... I am German, with Russian roots, living in Monaco. English is my fourth language, so ...”

Zverev will play Australian John Millman in the next round where he may not be on the receiving end of home support.

Nevertheless, he welcomed an exciting tie against a tough opponent.

“I played him a few times," Zverev added. "I played him once at the French Open which was five-and-a-half hours, five sets, so ... yeah, he’s a very difficult player to beat ... hopefully it’ll be another fun one, and I’m looking forward to being back on court.”

