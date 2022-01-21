Ashleigh Barty looked in imperious form once again after seeing off Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3 to reach the last-16 of the Australian Open.

The world number one was at her ruthless best to get past the Italian on Rod Laver Arena and she looks like she will take some beating, having dropped a combined six games across three matches and completing all of her ties so far in around an hour or less.

Barty looked like calmness personified as she walked out on court to rousing home support and she continued that cool approach as she began the match, racing to a 3-0 lead against the experienced Italian.

The Wimbledon champion’s rapid start gave her the jump on her opponent, who finally found her feet midway through the opening set, squandering four break points to get herself back on track in the seventh game. That brought Barty back into the game, who immediately broke again in the next game to take the set 6-2.

It was on serve early in the second set but Barty moved ahead in the sixth game by breaking her opponent to 30, before serving out to love to seal victory.

"I think everyone has different fears, it's accepting the challenge, going out there and trying to enjoy each and every individual challenge," Barty told Eurosport.

"Tonight I think I struggled a little bit with controlling the ball properly and that was credit to Camila, she was able to really strike the ball well and putting me on the back foot.

I promise there is [a player who can challenge me], each and every day I'm trying to get the best out of myself and I know my opponent is trying to do the same thing and make me uncomfortable.

"I try and make them a little bit more uncomfortable and tennis is a funny game sometimes, you can be so close to being completely out of it and then one point can change a match."

