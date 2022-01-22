Danielle Collins comes from a set and 3-1 down to produce a fine win over Denmark’s Claura Tauson 4-6 6-4 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

The No 27’s powerful brand of tennis saw her overcome the Danish teenager in two hours and 35 minutes.

Ad

The 2019 Australian Open semi-finalist will play in the fourth round for only the second time in her career.

Roland-Garros Serena has 'excellent' chance of French Open glory - Wilander, plus Evert reaction 04/06/2021 AT 16:37

Collins said on-court afterwards: "A long battle today but super happy to be able to pull it out especially with how the first set ended.

"In moments I was not playing my best tennis so I was trying to figure out solutions to come up with some good stuff against Clara because I think she was playing really well and at an incredibly high level.

"We are going to see some really good results from her moving forward. It’s going to be exciting."

Tauson looked nervous at the start and went 4-1 down against her experienced opponent, but unforced errors began to creep into the American’s game and the Dane capitalised by reeling off five games in a row.

Collins held her opening service game in the second set, but Tauson would go a break up to make it 3-1, converting her second break point.

Collins, however, almost replicated what Tauson did in the first set by winning five of the next six games to set up a third set decider.

Both players engaged in a tense final set and Tauson was forced to save three match points on her own serve at 5-4 down, but she showed greater composure to keep the contest on serve.

At 6-5 up Collins got herself a further three match points on the Tauson serve and this time the American made no mistake, hitting a fierce backhand winner to seal her place in the last 16.

HALEP BREEZES PAST KOVINIC

Highlights: Halep eases past Kovinic in straight sets

Simona Halep is also through to the round of 16 with a comfortable 6-2 6-1 win over Danka Kovinic in one hour and four minutes.

Halep was vocal throughout, but she will be pleased to be quickly off the court on a hot day in Melbourne.

Halep will play Alize Cornet in the next round after the Frenchwoman beat No 29 seed Tamara Zidansek 4-6 6-4 6-2 on her 32nd birthday. Cornet will be making her first round of 16 appearance in Melbourne since 2009.

'What's your problem with me?' - Cornet get in a heated argument with umpire

The Romanian is yet to drop a set and is delighted to have beaten her Montenegrin opponent, who knocked out Emma Raducanu in three sets in the previous round.

“I feel great that I can play in the fourth round again,” she said.

“I always love to play in Australia which is why maybe I play good matches in front of this crowd it’s always pleasure. It’s super hot today.

“I feel like I played great. She was a little bit tired. She had a tough match before me but it’s always a big challenge to step on this court to give the best. I’m pleased with how I played and I’m looking forward to the next one.

“Today I did not look relaxed but I feel good and more confident now. Last year was a tough year so now I just enjoy playing tennis. I’m healthy so it’s a good thing I can come here and try my best.”

Halep was more powerful and quicker than her opponent, breaking the Kovinic serve three times in the opening set.

The second set was equally routine for the 30-year-old as she went a break up in the opening game before doing it a further two more times in the fifth and seventh games to secure an easy victory.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Roland-Garros 'Dangerous' Serena battles through tough test from Collins in Paris 04/06/2021 AT 14:18