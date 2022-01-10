French star Alize Lim is set to join Discovery and Eurosport’s stellar cast of tennis experts at the Australian Open.

The 31-year-old, who has four main draw Grand Slam appearances, will front the coverage in Discovery’s immersive Cube from London – with the sport’s biggest names beamed into the studio from Melbourne.

She will be joined by seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander and three-time major semi-finalist Johanna Konta in the first week, with British tennis royalty Tim Henman arriving in week two.

Barbara Schett and Mischa Zverev will head up the coverage on the ground in Australia, with the tournament getting underway on January 17.

A host of storylines await. Can Rafael Nadal become the first man to hit 21 Slams? Will Daniil Medvedev make it back-to-back majors? Can Emma Raducanu stage a repeat of her stunning run to the US Open trophy? Will home favourite Ash Barty secure a first singles title for the hosts since 1978?

Chris Evert and John McEnroe, who boast an impressive 25 singles Slams between them, have also agreed new deals at Discovery that will see the pair continue to give their own inimitable views.

Meanwhile, world number eight Casper Ruud – who reached the fourth round at last year’s Australian Open – will give exclusive interviews to Discovery throughout the tournament, including a Players’ Voice column for Eurosport.com.

“It is a unique opportunity to partner with an organization such as Discovery who not only show the live action, but want to dig deeper into the stories behind the players and away from the court,” said Ruud.

“Despite all the challenges that come with being a professional tennis player, I’m extremely fortunate to do something I love and this partnership will allow me to communicate with fans across Europe on a regular basis. I want to give them an insight into how I am thinking and share the highs and lows with them – though obviously let’s hope there are more highs than lows!”

Elsewhere, Boris Becker (Matchball Becker in Germany), Justine Henin (ESP Tennis Club in France), Alex Corretja (La Casa del Tenis in Spain) and Roberta Vinci (in Italy) will front flagship shows and appear on the international coverage as the tournament progresses.

Discovery will broadcast 250 hours of live coverage from the Australian Open across its platforms with Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 dedicated to showing the very best matches on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.

After her exploits in New York, will the Australian Open qualifying tournament unveil the next Raducanu? Tennis fans can find out on Discovery’s platforms with the best of the qualifying action available to watch live on the Eurosport App and Eurosport.com.

For fans who remain hungry for more analysis once the match coverage has ended, there will be bonus shows from the Cube screened exclusively on discovery+ and the Eurosport App. Other short-formats, such as My Social Network (where some of the best players in the world are quizzed about their social channels) and Legends Voice (featuring the thoughts of past legends of the game on topical issues) will also debut for the Australian Open across Discovery platforms.

The 2022 Australian Open is the first of a new 10-year partnership between Discovery and Tennis Australia.

- - -

