Garbine Muguruza is through to the second round of the Australian Open after a lacklustre 6-3 6-4 win over Clara Burel on Rod Laver Arena.

Muguruza, who is chasing her first ever Australian Open title, had to work hard to beat the world No 77 and sealed her place in the next round for the tenth year in a row in one hour and 29 minutes.

Muguruza will face Alize Cornet in the next round. When asked about her impressive net play, Muguruza says playing at the net more reflects her on-court personality.

"It's just a journey of adapting to your character," she said. "I'm an aggressive player on the court and I like to dominate. I train like that. I'm not like that outside but inside the court I'm aggressive."

After a tight opening four games, Muguruza sealed the all-important break to go 3-2 up after Burel smashed a backhand into the net.

Muguruza was far less error-prone than her French opponent and found great success at the net, but it was there she was punished as Burel broke back to make it 3-3 with a blistering backhand.

The 2021 WTA finals champion broke instantly, though, winning four points in a row before comfortably taking the next two games. The 28-year-old wrapped up the first set in 34 minutes.

The second set was equally comfortable for the Spaniard whose aggressive brand of tennis overpowered her opponent.

Burel saved three break points to keep the score at 1-1, but Muguruza broke the 20-year-old's resistance to move into a 3-1 lead. Burel then failed to convert two break points at 4-2 down, but when Muguruza served for the match the Frenchwoman got the set back on serve.

Clearly eager to get the match wrapped up, Muguruza surged into a 40-0 lead on the Burel serve before winning it on her second match point.

