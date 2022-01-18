Harriet Dart has been knocked out of the Australian Open in her second main draw appearance, losing to Iga Swiatek 6-3 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena.
Dart battled through Australian Open qualifying to reach the draw for the first time since 2020, but she was unable to find a way past the 2020 French Open champion who reeled off 11 games in a row .
Ad
Swiatek will play Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in the next round and explained why she got off to a slower start against Dart than hoped.
WTA Finals
Top seed Sabalenka battles past Swiatek in deciding set
"First rounds are always tricky and with the sun out on the other side it was pretty hard to serve," she said. "I told myself to be patient. I had this faith in myself that I would find a rhythm somehow.
"It is hard to achieve perfection and there is going to be mistakes like today at the beginning of the match. Normally I get really angry about that but now I'm focused on finding solutions and working on technical stuff."
The first set was tightly contested and Dart went a break up in the third game before impressively saving two break points to hold serve and go 3-1 up.
But Swiatek dug deep to fight back and reeled off the following five games to win the opening set in 42 minutes.
Swiatek carved out a break point in the opening game of the second set and she capitalised thanks to a wide forehand from Dart.
Momentum was firmly with the Pole and got herself two break points with a fine forehand down the line before securing the double break.
Dart at opportunities to break back at 4-0 and 5-0 down, but Swiatek held her serve as she secured the emphatic victory with a bagel.
- - -
Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.
WTA Finals
Sakkari starts campaign with dominant win over Swiatek
ATP Indian Wells
Magnificent Murray fights back to sink Alcaraz
Related Matches
I. Swiatek66
H. Dart30
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad