Tennis

Australian Open 2022 - ‘He can hit all the shots’ – Mats Wilander on why Andy Murray can get back to the top

“To see Murray out there emotionally involved again, it makes me believe that he's going to get back to very close to the top of the game - if not the top - because physically he can hit all the shots," said Mats Wilander after Andy Murray beat Basilashvili 6-1 3-6 6-4 (5)6-7 6-4 in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

00:00:51, 7 minutes ago