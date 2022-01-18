It is a story that will run and run, with reports emerging that the 34-year-old will now need a vaccine to compete at the French Open , and doubts persist over whether the world No. 1 will be able to compete at Wimbledon or the US Open either.

Despite the overbearing nature of the Djokovic saga, this year’s tournament is decorated with narrative. How deep will Andy Murray go into the tournament? Will Ashleigh Barty seal a first win at her home Grand Slam? Can Daniil Medvedev seal back-to-back Grand Slam wins to usher in a new era in the men’s game? What of Emma Raducanu – will she replicate her astonishing US Open success? Can Alex Zverev back up his Olympic and Tour finals win with a maiden Grand Slam? How will defending champion Naomi Osaka fare? Will Rafael Nadal win a 21st Grand Slam?

How to watch and live stream Australian Open in the UK

The 2022 Australian Open is the first of a new 10-year partnership between Discovery and Tennis Australia. Meaning that the first Grand Slam of the year will be live on Discovery’s platforms.

How to watch live and on demand

Stream the 2022 Australian Open online live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

How can I watch Australian Open 2022 on UK TV?

When is the Australian Open 2022 on?

The Australian Open runs from Monday 17 January through to Sunday 30 January.

The day sessions are scheduled to start at midnight UK time and the evening session is due to start at 08:00 and finishing roughly at midday.

Where is the Australian Open 2022?

The Australian Open 2022 will be held at Melbourne Park. The sports venue has been the home of the Australian Open since the country’s bicentenary in 1988. The park does not just host tennis – it has previously hosted basketball, netball, music concerts among other events.

Are there fans at the Australian Open 2022?

Yes. But as the Omicron variant has forced the state government to cap crowds at 50%. The decision was taken the Thursday before the event so any already-purchased tickets will be honoured.

"Face masks will be mandatory for all patrons, except when eating or drinking, and the event will align with Victoria's statewide Covid-safe settings," the government said.

"This includes a density limit of one person per two square metres for all indoor hospitality. Ventilation will be improved in indoor areas of Melbourne Park, with HEPA filters to be installed in some spaces after a ventilation assessment is completed for the venue.”

Fans – just like players – will need to be double vaccinated.

