Britain’s Liam Broady was ticked off by the chair umpire for changing his shirt and shorts on court during his Australian Open qualifier with Roman Safiullin.

Broady had just forced a deciding set when he elected to change his sweaty, and unavoidably garish, kit for a clean set.

Ad

When reminded that he should not bare himself on court, Broady replied: “Since when? I’ve done it before. Will I get fined for that?”

Australian Open Broady on brink of first appearance in main Australian Open draw after qualifying win over Wolf YESTERDAY AT 09:00

He continued: “It just saves a bathroom break, you know?

I didn't change my boxers! Then I would understand the fine. I didn’t change the underwear.

The 28-year-old eventually backed down and apologised to the small crowd, who returned appreciative applause.

Bathroom breaks have been a contentious issue in tennis since Stefanos Tsitsipas’ marathon stoppages at the US Open, which incensed opponent Andy Murray. The ATP have since introduced rules to limit bathroom trips to three minutes, with an additional two minutes to change clothing.

The kit change clearly worked. Broady soared through the final set to book a maiden main draw appearance at the Australian Open, where he will join compatriots Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans in the men’s singles.

GB’s Harriet Dart also came through qualifying to join Emma Raducanu and Heather Watson in the women’s draw.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Tokyo 2020 Broady bows out of singles as Chardy wins gruelling encounter 28/07/2021 AT 08:37