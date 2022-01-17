Matteo Berrettini fought back from a set down to beat USA star Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-2 7-5(5) 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open.

The Italian – coming into the tournament ranked a career-high seventh in the world – made the Wimbledon final last year alongside trips to the quarter-finals at both the French and US Opens. And has been backed to better his best-ever showing at Melbourne Park: the fourth round last year.

However, the 25-year-old found himself a set down to world number 68 Nakashima, who has made fine progress over the last year, notching finals at Los Cabos and Atlanta last summer, and the Italian plundered a double fault to concede the first set on day 1 of the Australian Open

While that errant opening set was undoubtedly partially down to the excellence of Nakashima, Berrettini would reveal post-match that there was another factor at play - a dodgy gut.

After having fought back to seal a four-set victory, the Italian jokingly wrote ‘Imodium! Grazie’ on the camera before elaborating further in his post-match interview.

“I've been feeling sick with my stomach, let's say that,” Berrettini said. “It was really hard to play, especially the third and fourth set.

“(I was) playing a great match against Brandon... I told myself to fight, to do my best and in the end I won. I'm really happy.

“I was feeling that the match was changing a little bit there so I really held on with my mental strength mostly because my body wasn't there,” Berrettini added. “Then also, the tiebreak I was playing really good and then got a little bit tight.

“Luckily I got the third set and after that I said: ‘Okay now focus on my service game and let's try to break him somehow’.”

