Tennis

Australian Open 2022: ‘It is going to be a tough road’ – Mats Wilander on not expecting the old Naomi Osaka to be back

"I'm not sure if we're going to ever see the great Naomi Osaka who's going to win Grand Slam tournaments again," said Mats Wilander after defending champion Naomi Osaka was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 by Amanda Anisimova at the Australian Open.

00:03:35, an hour ago