Tennis

Australian Open 2022: 'It’s a bit of a relief for the Australian population' – Barbara Schett on Novak Djokovic visa row

Speaking from Melbourne, Eurosport tennis expert and former world number seven Barbara Schett has given her verdict following the decision to deport Novak Djokovic from Australia. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:01:20, an hour ago