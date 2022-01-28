Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig subdued home favourites Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler to win the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open.

The French-Croatian pairing had survived three match tie-breaks en route to the final, but their class shone on Rod Laver Arena as they sealed a 6-3 6-4 victory.

The Australian pair settled quickly and broke in the third game, only to throw away their advantage in the next. Mladenovic and Dodig broke again in the eighth game and soon wrapped up the first set.

An amusing moment at the start of the second set saw Kubler stare forlornly at the baseline, convinced a Mladenovic winner had travelled long, only to see the big screen confirm it had clipped the line – just.

The pair traded breaks in the third and fourth games before Mladenovic and Dodig made the decisive breakthrough in the seventh. They sealed victory with a string of brilliant volleys at the net.

It was Mladenovic’s fourth title in Melbourne, with two in women’s doubles (2018, 2020) and two in mixed (2014, 2022). She now boasts eight major titles.

Dodig followed up his triumph in the men’s doubles last year with success in the mixed event, moving him to six Grand Slam titles overall.

