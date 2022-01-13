Liam Broady moved to within one match of the 2022 Australian Open main draw after beating JJ Wolf in qualifying.

Having dropped the opening set, Broady battled back to take a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in Melbourne against the strong-serving American.

Despite enduring an off-day on his own first serve, the British No. 4 played largely efficiently otherwise, riding Wolf's more adventurous ground strokes with a strong defensive performance.

He broke the serve of Wolf in the final game of the match with a strong forehand to set up a meeting with Roman Safiullin for a place in the main draw.

Broady and Safiullin will duel on Friday to decide who advances to the first round proper, which begins on Monday 17 January.

Broady has never previously appeared in the main draw at the year's first Grand Slam.

He also reached the final qualifying round ahead of the 2015 tournament, but was beaten by Michael Russell in straight sets.

The 28-year-old has had a taste of success on the Melbourne courts before, though.

Alongside compatriot Joshua Ward-Hibbert, now a basketball player for the London Lions of the British Basketball League, Broady became a junior Australian Open champion with victory in the 2012 Boys' Doubles.

Broady and Ward-Hibbert beat Nick Kyrgios and his partner Andrew Harris on their way to victory 10 years ago.

