Mats Wilander has backed Nick Kyrgios's suggestion that Daniil Medvedev is the best male tennis player in the world right now.

Kyrgios believes the Russian deserves top billing having got an up-close look at Medvedev's current form in a captivating second-round encounter, saying that the US Open champion's consistency puts him above his rivals.

"I think that if you asked everyone on tour, I think they would vote him the best player in the world at the moment," Kyrgios explained after his four-set defeat.

"Every game he doesn't drop his level. No matter what the score is or how much pressure he is under he never gets flustered.

"He has so much belief in his game. He led the tour in wins last year. He's just so confident now. I threw everything I had at him."

After Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia, Medvedev is the de facto top seed in Melbourne.

Eurosport expert Wilander believes the fired-up Australian may prove to be Medvedev's toughest match of the first Grand Slam of the year, and thinks Kyrgios may be right in positing that Medvedev is the current top dog.

"Novak is not at the Australian Open, to be fair to Nick Kyrgios," Wilander explained in Eurosport's Cube. "[But] I think he might be right.

"After the end of last year, at the US Open with Medvedev winning and then Zverev winning the ATP Finals, Novak wasn't quite at the same level as those guys.

"So I think he is right - Medvedev is the best player in the world.

"I have to take my hat off to Nick Kyrgios because that was an incredible tennis match. I wouldn't be surprised if that is Danill Medvedev's toughest match in this tournament.

"There is a chance there may be one more but there are not going to be many guys that can push Daniil Medvedev the way Nick Kyrgios pushed him tonight."

Medvedev faces Dutch opposition in the form of Botic van der Zandschulp in the third round.

The 26-year-old advanced past Richard Gasquet, who was forced to withdraw in the third set due to injury after conceding ten successive games having been one set ahead.

Van de Zandschulp was a surprise last eight opponent for Medvedev en route to his first Grand Slam in New York in the autumn having fought through the rounds as a qualifier in a breakthrough performance.

The pair will play for a place in the third round on Saturday.

