"Oh no, we’re going to 10, not to 9!" said Eurosport expert Mats Wilander after Kaia Kanepi celebrated her fourth round win over second seed Aryna Sabalenka too early in her deciding tie-break at the Australian Open.

The Estonian forgot that the so-called 'super tie break' at the end of the third set was to 10 points - instead of the usual seven, or two points ahead after that. Kanepi raised her arms to the sky at 9-7 - before she was told it was not the end of the match, and she was still one point away.

The 36-year-old - now ranked world number 115 after years of injuries - saw the funny side and recomposed herself to secure victory 10-7 instead, knocking out the highest ranked player so far 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (10-7).

"The release when you think the match is over and there you are, walking to the net, thinking - through to the next round," said former British number one Tim Hemnan, as he reacted in The Cube on Eurosport.

She needed to laugh because she’d been up in the match, had quite a few match points, so she’ll be another one that is massively relieved.

Sabalenka continued to struggle with a poor serve that she has had trouble with throughout the tournament, which she has joked about over the past week - but today she ran out of luck.

"I'm really happy right now and mostly I'm happy that I made only 10 double faults," Sabalenka said after beating Marketa Vondrousova in the previous round.

"I really hope for Sabalenka’s sake that she can address it," said Henman.

The longer it goes on, the more it happens in matches, the more it’s talked about in the media, the bigger the issue becomes.

"She’s got a great game, she’s so powerful, she’s so strong and you’d like to see her have a great run and try and win one of these Grand Slams".

Wilander agrees, but believes Sabalenka's strength of character will get her through a difficult period: "I think it’s positive that she was able to fight through it," he said.

"Last year the serve was her strength, she was serving huge, maybe the best on the women’s tour. She’s going to take strength from giving it her all - if she wins a major, she becomes a superstar.

"We expect things and she’s going to deliver, she’ll deliver the passion - if not the level - the passion will always be there."

