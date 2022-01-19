Paula Badosa cruises into the third round of the Australian Open after producing a comfortable 6-0 6-3 win over Martina Trevisan on Rod Laver Arena.

Badosa is yet to drop a set at this year's Australian Open and the 24-year-old had no trouble in brushing aside Trevisan in 73 minutes to reach the third round for the first time of her career.

The world No 6 is delighted to be into the third round and says beating world number one Ash Barty at the Charleston Open in April last year was a turning point in her upturn in form.

"I'm very happy," Badosa said afterwards.

"Martina is a fighter, she has a really nice story and I really respect players like her. I knew she would fight until the end so I had to stay in every point and I'm really happy I got the win.

"I think I worked very hard last year and there was a key moment. I'm sorry the name I'm going to say right now but beating Ash Barty, the best player in the world, for me was amazing.

"After that moment I thought everything was possible and that I could beat any player."

Trevisan, who knocked out Nao Hibino in straight sets in the first round on her third main draw appearance, produced seven unforced errors in the opening three games and the Spaniard went a double break up in 17 minutes.

Trevisan struggled on her first serve and Badosa was gifted her third break in the opening set as the Italian double faulted. Badosa sealed the bagel on her serve when Trevisan lashed a wild forehand wide.

Into the second set and is looked like Badosa would break against the qualifier in the opening game, but the Italian rescued four break points.

Trevisan clung on until Badosa broke again at 2-2 and it did not take long for the No 8 seed to seal the victory, winning the tie on the Italian's serve.

