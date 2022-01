Tennis

Australian Open 2022 - ‘Rafa and Roger are always perfection’ – Alexander Zverev on Nadal and Federer consistency

Alexander Zverev battled past Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the Australian Open. And after the match he lavished Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with praise. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:02:02, 42 minutes ago