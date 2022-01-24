Daniil Medvedev says he was not proud of his on-court behaviour after he uncharacteristically berated Maxime Cressy’s style of play during his fourth round win at the Australian Open.

The world number two won 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals - but he in an irritable mood and was not his usual ice cool self.

Ad

The Russian shouted comments like “this is so boring” and “It’s simply unbelievable how lucky he is getting, it’s insane I’ve never seen anything like it” as he struggled to live with the American’s old school serve-volley tactics.

Australian Open Medvedev overcomes awkward Cressy to move into quarters 6 HOURS AGO

In a post-match interview with Eurosport’s Barbara Schett, Medvedev admitted he was slightly ashamed of the way he behaved - and seemed to hint he may have been taking inspiration from an opponent he had already beaten, Nick Kyrgios.

Highlights: Irritable Medvedev battles past Cressy in heated clash

“During the match I got a little bit crazy, I think with myself,” he said.

"I even went a little bit - I don’t want to say the surname - but some other style, tried to talk something in the air. Get into his mind a little bit.

“Maybe he’ll [Cressy] be saying ‘what the hell is Medvedev saying’ and maybe, I don’t know, he’ll miss some shots.

“I’m not happy with what I said today but most important is that I managed to continue fighting.”

Speaking in The Cube after the match, Eurosport expert Mats Wilander said it reminded him of when Jimmy Connors used to try and intimidate him and says it is out of the ordinary that Medvedev admitted he was guilty of a bit of gamesmanship.

'I'm not happy with what I said today' - Medvedev regrets shouting at Cressy

“Maxime Cressy takes the racquet out of your hand, you are not used to playing a serve and volleyer, compared to my era when I used to play against John McEnroe, Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg – so you saw the style all the time,” said Wilander.

“On today’s tour, you don’t really see it so of course you don’t know how to face it. Where do you stand to return? Do I stand far back? Do I come further in? In the end, it’s irritating.

It’s very unusual that you do that as a player, say it out loud, and then confess that yeah, I was trying to get into his head.

“Everyone’s trying to get in each other’s head somehow, but you’re trying to keep it within the rules. It’s very honest.”

Medvedev’s victory set up a last eight tie with Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

Australian Open Australian Open order of play: Day 8 - Medvedev back in action, Tsitsipas faces Fritz test 14 HOURS AGO