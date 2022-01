Tennis

Australian Open 2022 - ‘Unreal’ – Ash Barty on ‘incredible’ journey to title

Ashleigh Barty has now won three different Grand Slam singles titles after beating Danielle Collins to triumph in the Australian Open final. The 25-year-old has now won Grand Slam singles titles on clay, grass and hard courts as she became the first home singles champion at Melbourne Park for 44 years after beating the American in memorable fashion.

00:04:42, 16 minutes ago