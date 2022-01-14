Tennis

Australian Open 2022 - ‘Will I get fined?’ – Liam Broady changes shirt and shorts on court

"I didn't change my boxers! Then I would understand the fine. I didn’t change the underwear," pleaded Liam Broady after being admonished for baring too much of his body to the crowd in his Australian Open qualifier on Friday. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:01:13, 20 minutes ago