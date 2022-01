Tennis

Australian Open Day 12 Top 5 shots featuring Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matte Berrettini

Some of the best action from Day 12 of the Australian Open including all four men's semi-finalist wowing the crowd. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:02:53, 13 minutes ago