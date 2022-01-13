Emma Raducanu will face former US Open Champion Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Australian Open as questions persist around the participation of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The saga surrounding Djokovic remains the overriding story of this year’s – and perhaps any – Australian Open. On Wednesday he admitted an error in judgement by breaking isolation rules prior to the tournament but hit out at "continuing misinformation" surrounding his Covid status.

Ad

And on Thursday the draw was set to start at 04:00 UK time but was “cancelled until further notice” as speculation mounted that Djokovic’s participation in the tournament could be in doubt. It had been reported that immigration minister Alex Hawke could again revoke the Serbian’s visa.

Australian Open ‘Deeply concerning’ - Journalist association unhappy with Djokovic behaviour 16 HOURS AGO

However, a hastily re-arranged draw would take place at 05:15 UK time with the world no. 1 eventually drawn against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Elsewhere, US Open champion and 17th seed Emma Raducanu will face Sloane Stephens and Andy Murray will take on 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, who he beat at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Wednesday . Cameron Norrie will take on American Sebastian Korda and Dan Evans faces Belgium's David Goffin.

2009 champion Rafa Nadal will face Marcos Giron of the USA, Daniil Medvedev will face off against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland and Alexander Zverev will begin against compatriot Daniel Altmaier.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, Heather Watson has been drawn against Egypt's Mayar Sherif, with Ashleigh Barty awaiting a qualifier and Naomi Osaka will begin against Camila Osorio of Colombia.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open Djokovic has had 'worst possible preparation' for Australian Open, says Becker 17 HOURS AGO