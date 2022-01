Tennis

Australian Open: Emma Raducanu on her aims - You don't talk about players who just make semi-finals

Hear from Emma Raducanu after she won her opening match at the 2022 Australian Open over another former Grand Slam winner, Sloane Stephens. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

