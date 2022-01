Tennis

Australian Open Highlights: Matteo Berrettini overcomes Gael Monfils in five-set epic to reach semi-final

Matteo Berrettini looked to be heading for a routine win after taking a 2-0 lead against the veteran Frenchman But Monfils fought back to force a fifth set which Berrettini eventually came through. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:09:59, 20 minutes ago