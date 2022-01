Tennis

Australian Open - ‘It reminded me of the 2014 US Open’ – Mischa Zverev sees title-winning characteristics in Marin Cilic

Mischa Zverev says that Marin Cilic's performance against Andrey Rublev reminded him of the Croatian's US Open-winning play in 2014 in Flushing Meadows.

00:05:37, 32 minutes ago