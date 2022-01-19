Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu lead the British challenge on a mouth watering day four of the Australian Open, which includes Nick Kyrgios taking on the highest men's seed, Daniil Medvedev.

Dan Evans and Heather Watson are also in action, while Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza will be hoping to progress.

Ad

Top match Medvedev v Krygios

Australian Open Murray targets Australian Open third round - how to watch Daniel match 3 HOURS AGO

Get the popcorn ready, there could be fireworks as men's favourite Daniil Medvedev takes on Nick Kyrgios and a partisan crowd. The controversial, entertaining and always engrossing Kyrgios has produced the majority of the most talked about moments at the tournament so far, including an extraordinary tweener during his win over Liam Broady . Medvedev is the highest men's seed with Novak Djokovic not involved and he will be tested by Kyrgios, who short of match practice but capable of anything on his day.

'It's going to be a hell of an experience' - Kyrgios ahead of Medvedev match

Potential upset - Muguruza v Cornet

Third seed Garbine Muguruza began with a fairly comfortable win over Clara Burel, and she has another French opponent to get past next in the experienced Alize Cornet. Their head-to-head is tied at 2-2 and it was Cornet who won their most recent encounter, beating the two-time Grand Slam champion in three sets at a Wimbledon warm-up event in Berlin last year. Muguruza is unlikely to have things all her away in this one.

Muguruza: I’m so happy that this year we have crowds here

Brit watch

Andy Murray will be hoping to build on his epic five-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili when he takes on Japan's Taro Daniel - a player who, in theory, should pose fewer problems for the three-time Grand Slam champion. The only question is how much the first-round match has taken out of Murray.

'Unbelievable' - Murray wins 'two huge points' with amazing effort

US Open winner Emma Raducanu returned to form by beating Sloane Stephens in the opening round and faces world number 98 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro next.

Dan Evans was probably the most convincing of the British players in the opening round with his win over David Goffin, and his reward is a match with Arthur Rinderknech, while Heather Watson takes on 29th seed Tamara Zidansek.

Inspired Raducanu storms to bagel in 17 minutes in astonishing first set

Next Gen watch

Clara Tauson is one of the rising stars of the women's game and is a former Australian Open junior champion, having beaten US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez to the title in 2019. The 19-year-old Dane won her first two WTA titles last season and is only just outside of the seeds, making her a threat to sixth seed Anett Kontaveit first up on Margaret Court Arena.

How to watch

You can stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

Order of Play, Singles - Thursday 20 January - from 0000 GMT UK time

Rod Laver Arena (0000 GMT)

Alize Cornet (FRA) v Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 5

Xinyu Wang (CHN) v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) v Alex De Minaur (AUS) 32

From 0800 GMT

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2

Simona Halep (ROM) 14 v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Margaret Court Arena (0000 GMT)

Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6 v Clara Tauson (DEN)

Hailey Baptiste (USA) v Maddison Inglis (AUS)

Sebastian Baez (ARG) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4

From 0800 GMT

Danka Kovinic (MNE) v Emma Raducanu (GBR) 17

Steve Johnson (USA) v Jannik Sinner (ITA) 11

John Cain Arena (0000 GMT)

Iga Swiatek (POL) 7 v Rebecca Peterson (SWE)

Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Taylor Fritz (USA) 20

Not before 0200 GMT

Shuai Zhang (CHN) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 12

Not before 0630 GMT

Andy Murray (GBR) v Taro Daniel (JPN)

Kia Arena (0000 GMT)

Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5 v Ricardas Berkankis (LTU)

Not before 0200 GMT

Sam Stosur (AUS) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 10

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 9

1573 Arena (0000 GMT)

Ana Konjuh (CRO) V Danielle Collins (USA) 27

Dan Evans (GBR) 24 v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Roberto Bautisa Agut (ESP) 15 v Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)

Court 3 (0000 GMT)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 13 v Christian O'connell (AUS)

Magda Linette (POL) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 25

Grigor Dimitrov (BGR) 26 v Benoit Paire (FRA)

Court 5 (0000 GMT)

After doubles

Sorana Cirstea (ROM) v Kristina Kucova (SLO)

Court 7 (0000 GMT)

Norbert Gombos (SVK) v Marin Cilic (CRO) 27

Not before 0230 GMT

Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 29 v Heather Watson (GBR)

Kaia Kanepi (EST) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Richard Gasquet (FRA) v Botic Van De Zandschulp (NED)

Court 8 (0000 GMT)

After doubles:

Elise Mertens (BEL) 19 v Irina Camelia Begu (ROM)

Court 13 (0000 GMT)

Tomas Machac (CZE) v Maxime Cressy (USA)

Court 17 (0000 GMT)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 31 v Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)

Alex Molcan (SVK) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Australian Open Raducanu bids to make third round - how to watch match with Kovinic 4 HOURS AGO