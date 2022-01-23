Tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev continues his Australian Open quest against Maxime Cressy.

With no Novak Djokovic, the Russian is strongly fancied to get his hands on a second Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

Standing between the No. 2 seed and a place in the quarter finals is an American ranked 70 in the world.

Top Match: Alex de Minaur v Jannik Sinner

Alex de Minaur is flying the flag for the home nation, and it’s a surprise this has not been left to the evening session. Still, De Minaur will have a lot of support on Rod Laver Arena.

Jannik Sinner is looking to rediscover his best form, but he will have to fight a determined opponent and a rowdy crowd.

Potential Upset: Taylor Fritz v Stefanos Tsitsipas

If the Greek is not on his mettle, he could be in for a bumpy ride as Fritz has looked good so far. A battle will not faze the American, as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut over five sets on Saturday.

Brit Watch

With the likes of Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Dan Evans having been bundled out, it is left to the doubles specialists to fly the flag.

Neal Skupski and his partner Wesley Koolhof take on Marcos Giron and Soonwoo Kwon on John Cain Arena.

Second up on the same court is Joe Salisbury and his partner Rajeev Ram against Australian pair Dane Sweeny and Li Tu.

Next Gen Watch

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been climbing the ranks, and is now part of the elite as a top-10 seed at the age of 21. He will have to overcome a chiselled veteran in the shape of Marin Cilic.

How to watch

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

Order of Play, Singles - Monday January 24, 2022 - from 0000 GMT

Rod Laver Arena

Danielle Collins (USA) 27 v Elise Mertens (BEL) 19

Not before 0200 GMT

Simona Halep (ROM) 14 v Alize Cornet (FRA)

Not before 0330 GMT

Alex De Minaur (AUS) 32 v Jannik Sinner (ITA) 11

Not before 0800 GMT

Taylor Fritz (USA) 20 v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4

Kaia Kanepi (EST) v Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) 2

Margaret Court Arena

Not before 0300 GMT

Maxime Cressy (USA) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2

Not before 0630 GMT

Iga Swiatek (POL) 7 v Sorana Cirstea (ROM)

John Cain Arena

Not before 0300 GMT

Marin Cilic (CRO) 27 v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 19

- - -

