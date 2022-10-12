Russians and Belarusians will be able to compete as neutrals when the Australian Open gets underway in January.

Tennis authorities banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, but were still able to compete in ATP and WTA Tour events.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says athletes from both nations will be able to compete in the 2023 Grand Slam which gets underway in Melbourne on January 16th.

"At this point, Russian and Belarusian players will be eligible to play in the Australian Open," Tiley told reporters.

"The only difference will be that they cannot represent Russia - cannot represent the flag of Russia.

"They cannot participate in any activity such as the anthem of Russia and they have to play as independent players under a neutral name.

"But they will be welcome to the Australian Open in January."

The Serbian is currently banned from Australia until 2025 although the Australian government can decide to waive the ban.

Tiley says the world No. 7 would be welcome at the Grand Slam if the government allow him in.

"At this point, Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that," Tiley said.

"It's not a matter we can lobby on. It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open."

