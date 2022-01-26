As Danielle Collins prepares to face Iga Swiatek in the semi-final of the Australian Open, the American can take heart from a far bigger battle she has faced off-court following her struggles with endometriosis.

Women’s health is often a subject that hasn’t historically been widely discussed when it comes to impact on performance in sport.

Ad

However, these subjects are no longer taboo with more sports stars openly talking about the issues they face.

Australian Open 'It affects you physically' Alize Lim on players dealing with periods AN HOUR AGO

Collins, 28, spoke exclusively to Eurosport last year , candidly explaining how she suffered with endometriosis – a condition in which tissue and cells similar to the lining on the inside of the uterus or womb grow outside of the uterus or womb, and can cause incredible pain that can be debilitating during periods.

After her quarter-final victory against France’s Alize Cornet , she again spoke openly about undergoing surgery for the condition and feeling more ‘free’.

“I’m able to live my best life and be able to feel like a normal person,” Collins said.

Reacting to Collins’ comments, Eurosport’s Alize Lim praised the American for her bravery and suggested that female players shouldn’t be afraid to discuss matters that impact their physical health.

Lim believes that high-profile women opening up on the subject will ultimately be beneficial as it may help others recognise potential issues.

“I think it's definitely brave that Danielle Collins opened up about her endometriosis,” Lim said. “It's never easy to talk about these things because nobody really talks about them.

“It's supposed to be private. But why? I mean, it's great that players open up about these things now because it shouldn't be a problem to talk about it.

“There's no secret. It's about health and everybody can understand - and also the fact that it makes more people talk about endometriosis in general and that is good.

“She can use the fact that she's a well-known person on the court, as she's watched by a lot of people, of course is going to help other people in the future."

Danielle Collins of the United States in action during her quarter-final singles round match against Alize Cornet of France at the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

For Eurosport’s Player’s Voice last year , Collins revealed doctors discovered a cyst the size of a tennis ball before having surgery.

Following her return to action, she went on to win the Palermo Open in July – her first WTA title.

She will be hoping to take similar inspiration as she looks to reach a first Grand Slam final.

“It's really impressive that Danielle Collins is now at this stage at the Grand Slam in general,” Lim added.

“It's an incredible performance to reach the semis of a Grand Slam, but also the fact that she came back from the operation that she had from endometriosis proves how strong she is, and it's even more inspiring for sure.”

'It affects you physically' Alize Lim on players dealing with periods

Intense period pain is one of the symptoms of endometriosis and Lim also believes women should be able to openly discuss their menstrual cycles like any other injury given the impact it can have on their game.

“In my experience periods can really be a factor in how you're going to feel emotionally how you're going to play, be on the court physically," Lim said.

"So I think players should definitely be open to talk about it. And the fact that Heather Watson talked about it was a good thing.

"And now, Iga Swiatek also talked about it after the WTA finals and just like you can talk about an injury in your wrist it should be the same, because at the end of the day, it really, really affects you physically.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open 'It's no secret' - Lim on 'brave' Collins' endometriosis journey 2 HOURS AGO