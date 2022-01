Tennis

Australian Open: 'She can't even shake hands!' - Mats Wilander praises Emma Raducanu for battling performance

Emma Raducanu fought hard against Danka Kovinic despite being visibly troubled by a blister on her right hand. The 19-year-old struggled to serve and hit forehands at top velocity, taking several medical breaks to reapply strapping during her second-round exit. Eurosport expert Wilander was incredibly impressed by the fight shown by the US Open champion.

00:01:57, an hour ago