Tennis Australia, who are the tournament organisers of the Australian Open, have set out their calendar ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The majority of the world's best players will head Down Under shortly before the start of 2023 to begin their preparations for the Australian Open which gets underway on January 16.

Ad

But before the Slam, there are a host of WTA and ATP tournaments which will be taking place in every major city across the country.

Tennis Djokovic to begin 2023 season at Adelaide 250 event 12 HOURS AGO

Australia's 'summer of tennis' schedule begins with the new United Cup team event . The combined ATP and WTA tournament starts on December 29 and runs until January 8 with matches taking place in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

The final four stages of the competition will take place at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney from January 6-8.

Running alongside the event is the first part of two Adelaide International tournaments. Adelaide International 1 will see a WTA 500 tournament and an ATP 250 tournament concurrently unfold in the southern city from January 1-8.

Week 2 of the schedule beginning January 9 will see Australian Open qualifying get underway as 128 men and women battle it out to reach the Grand Slam.

But for those already guaranteed spots, Adelaide International 2 will be played across the week alongside the Hobart International; a WTA 250 event.

Then once the preparation tournaments are out of the way, the Australian Open begins at Melbourne Park.

The women's final will take place on Saturday, January 28 with the men's final on the 29th.

The 'summer of tennis' will also feature the Canberra International, an ATP Challenger and ITF event, as well as wheelchair tournaments and junior competitions.

SUMMER OF TENNIS SCHEDULE IN FULL

December 29 - January 8

United Cup

Group Stages (Dec 29-Jan 4) Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Qld; RAC Arena, Perth, WA; Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW

United Cup Final Four (Jan 6-8): Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW

Category: ATP / WTA mixed team competition

Draw size: Six groups of three countries, 18 countries in total, up to eight players per country

January 1-8

Adelaide International 1

Venue: The Drive, Adelaide, SA

Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250

Draw size: ATP and WTA - 32 singles / 24 doubles

January 1-7

Canberra International

Venue: Canberra Tennis Centre, Canberra, ACT

Category: ATP Challenger Tour / ITF W60

Draw size: ATP - 32 singles, 16 doubles; ITF - 32 singles, 16 doubles

January 9-12

Australian Open qualifying

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic

Category: Grand Slam

Draw size: 128 men and women

January 9-14

Adelaide International 2

Venue: The Drive, Adelaide, SA

Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250

Draw size: WTA - 32 singles, 16 doubles; ATP - 28 singles, 24 doubles

January 9-14

Hobart International

Venue: Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart, TAS

Category: WTA 250

Draw size: 32 singles, 16 doubles

January 10-14

Victorian Wheelchair Open

Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne, Vic

Category: ITF 1 Series

Draw size: 32 men’s singles, 24 women’s singles, 16 quad singles, 16 boys’ singles

January 13-18

Traralgon Junior International

Venue: Traralgon Tennis Centre, Traralgon, Vic

Category: J1

Draw size: 64 singles, 32 doubles

January 16-29

Australian Open

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic

Category: Grand Slam

Draw size: 128 singles, 64 doubles

January 16-30

Melbourne Wheelchair Open

Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne

Category: ITF Super Series

Draw size: 32 men’s singles, 24 women’s singles, 24 quad singles, 16 boys' singles

January 21-28

AO Junior Championships

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Junior Grand Slam

Draw size: 64 singles, 32 doubles

January 24-28

AO Wheelchair Championships

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Draw size: 16 men’s singles, 16 women’s singles, 8 quad singles

- - -

Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Tennis Exclusive: 'We need him' - Ferrero says Djokovic presence crucial for Alcaraz development YESTERDAY AT 16:47