Tennis Australia, who are the tournament organisers of the Australian Open, have set out their calendar ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.
The majority of the world's best players will head Down Under shortly before the start of 2023 to begin their preparations for the Australian Open which gets underway on January 16.
But before the Slam, there are a host of WTA and ATP tournaments which will be taking place in every major city across the country.
Australia's 'summer of tennis' schedule begins with the new United Cup team event. The combined ATP and WTA tournament starts on December 29 and runs until January 8 with matches taking place in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.
The final four stages of the competition will take place at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney from January 6-8.
Running alongside the event is the first part of two Adelaide International tournaments. Adelaide International 1 will see a WTA 500 tournament and an ATP 250 tournament concurrently unfold in the southern city from January 1-8.
Week 2 of the schedule beginning January 9 will see Australian Open qualifying get underway as 128 men and women battle it out to reach the Grand Slam.
But for those already guaranteed spots, Adelaide International 2 will be played across the week alongside the Hobart International; a WTA 250 event.
Then once the preparation tournaments are out of the way, the Australian Open begins at Melbourne Park.
The women's final will take place on Saturday, January 28 with the men's final on the 29th.
The 'summer of tennis' will also feature the Canberra International, an ATP Challenger and ITF event, as well as wheelchair tournaments and junior competitions.
SUMMER OF TENNIS SCHEDULE IN FULL
December 29 - January 8
United Cup
- Group Stages (Dec 29-Jan 4) Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Qld; RAC Arena, Perth, WA; Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW
- United Cup Final Four (Jan 6-8): Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW
- Category: ATP / WTA mixed team competition
- Draw size: Six groups of three countries, 18 countries in total, up to eight players per country
January 1-8
Adelaide International 1
- Venue: The Drive, Adelaide, SA
- Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250
- Draw size: ATP and WTA - 32 singles / 24 doubles
January 1-7
Canberra International
- Venue: Canberra Tennis Centre, Canberra, ACT
- Category: ATP Challenger Tour / ITF W60
- Draw size: ATP - 32 singles, 16 doubles; ITF - 32 singles, 16 doubles
January 9-12
Australian Open qualifying
- Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic
- Category: Grand Slam
- Draw size: 128 men and women
January 9-14
Adelaide International 2
- Venue: The Drive, Adelaide, SA
- Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250
- Draw size: WTA - 32 singles, 16 doubles; ATP - 28 singles, 24 doubles
January 9-14
Hobart International
- Venue: Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart, TAS
- Category: WTA 250
- Draw size: 32 singles, 16 doubles
January 10-14
Victorian Wheelchair Open
- Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne, Vic
- Category: ITF 1 Series
- Draw size: 32 men’s singles, 24 women’s singles, 16 quad singles, 16 boys’ singles
January 13-18
Traralgon Junior International
- Venue: Traralgon Tennis Centre, Traralgon, Vic
- Category: J1
- Draw size: 64 singles, 32 doubles
January 16-29
Australian Open
- Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic
- Category: Grand Slam
- Draw size: 128 singles, 64 doubles
January 16-30
Melbourne Wheelchair Open
- Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne
- Category: ITF Super Series
- Draw size: 32 men’s singles, 24 women’s singles, 24 quad singles, 16 boys' singles
January 21-28
AO Junior Championships
- Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne
- Category: Junior Grand Slam
- Draw size: 64 singles, 32 doubles
January 24-28
AO Wheelchair Championships
- Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne
- Category: Grand Slam
- Draw size: 16 men’s singles, 16 women’s singles, 8 quad singles
- - -
